New scam numbers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said there’s a twist on the usual “you are about to be disconnected” scam – new phone numbers are popping up on caller ID.
HU said calls Wednesday were being made to both residential and business customers.
Calls came from (877) 602-1720, (877) 602-1722, (877) 602-1732, (800) 418-7230, (800) 418-7220.
In addition, HU said the caller ID was being spoofed to show the main switchboard number for the utility – (256) 535-1200.
In all cases, if you receive one of these calls, hang up and call HU yourself. Don’t give any personal or account information unless you initiate the call.
