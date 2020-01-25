× Huntsville Police make arrest in 7th Avenue murder

NEW HOPE, Ala. – Huntsville and New Hope Police arrested a woman wanted in connection with a murder on 7th Avenue last week.

New Hope Police received a tip on Haley League’s location and tried to get both her and another man in the house to come out.

HPD officers and SWAT responded to the house, and League exited the house.

However, the man refused to leave, requiring officers to use tear gas to get him out.

League was booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge. Her bond was set at $60,000.

HPD also said the man was arrested on unrelated warrants.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing and HPD said the murder was connected to the victim, Gilbert Estrada, meeting League online.

Authorities said Estrada’s body was found in an alley behind a home on 7th Avenue last weekend. Estrada had been shot to death, they said.