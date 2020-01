MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies responded to a shooting on Morrow Mountain Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said there are two shooting victims. Swafford did not state the conditions of the two victims but did tell WHNT News 19 the coroner was en route to the scene.

Swafford said the scene is secure.

Deputies are responding to the report of a shooting in the Apple Grove area of Morgan County. More details to come pic.twitter.com/rJ9HoE2zR1 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 25, 2020