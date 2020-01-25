× Alabama flu activity levels rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) flu report, after flu cases dropped at the start of 2020, it’s now back on the rise in 35 states, including Alabama.

Dr. Sudheer Kantharajpur, the Huntsville Hospital Hospitalist Co-Director, says the hospital started seeing more positive flu cases in January, and their average number of patients admitted is also significantly high because of the illness.

The flu season is typically between October and March, and Dr. Kantharajpur says it’s never too late to get a vaccine, even now. But if you received the vaccine last fall, you should be covered.

“Once a year is more than enough to get a flu shot,” says Dr. Kantharajpur. “Those who get the flu despite of getting the flu shot, they have less severe illness… so it makes a difference.”

The CDC says the flu is most commonly spread by coughing, sneezing, or even talking near another person, and people with the flu can spread it to others up to about 6 feet away.

Cover your cough! #Flu & other respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, & severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread mainly by coughing, sneezing, or unclean hands. People w/ flu can spread it to others up to about 6 feet away. pic.twitter.com/q3ECZrHcz2 — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 23, 2020

If you start seeing any signs, suggesting flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, or congestion, Dr. Kantharajpur says you should be approaching the family physician as soon as possible. If you’ve held off and the sickness has rapidly gotten worse, he suggests going to the hospital.

Before it gets to that point, be sure to take all precautions including getting that vaccine.

As of January 21, CDC forecasts indicate that flu activity is likely to remain elevated through early February across the country.