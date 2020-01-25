2 construction workers seriously injured at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two construction workers were transported to DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa after a construction accident Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to a construction accident at Bryant Denny Stadium. Engine 2, Truck 32, Rescue 27 and Battalion 2 all responded to the scene, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue reports.

CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT: 2 workers were injured at 5pm at Bryant Denny Stadium. Two beams fell on a manlift operated by two workers. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue assisted in the extrication of both victims that were trapped and both were transported to DCH Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/t6Ta5QhvvK — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) January 26, 2020

During the accident, two 40-foot beams fell striking a man lift operated by two workers. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue assisted in the extrication of both victims that were trapped and both were transported to DCH Tuscaloosa, authorities say.

The two construction workers are in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.