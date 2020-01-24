× Alabama state legislators to discuss plans for 2020 session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Leaders will talk with local businesses about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

It’s a homecoming Friday morning for the legislative update breakfast in Huntsville – three state legislators are coming to town and they all hail from the Tennessee Valley.

Representative Mac McCutcheon, Speaker of the House; Representative Anthony Daniels, House Minority Leader; and Senator Arthur Orr, Chair of the Senate Education Fund Appropriations Committee will be in attendance.

The legislative session starts in just over a week’s time – Feb. 3.

These legislators are all working on different topics, but Senator Orr is expected to introduce the Alabama Church Protection Act to the Senate.

The act would change the Stand Your Ground law to add protection for religious sites, allowing those attending church or other religious ceremonies to use guns to protect themselves.

However, other state leaders say that Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law already offers that same protection.

Gambling is another topic that we’ve heard discussed in the past and can expect to come up again.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has been advertising to offer the state of Alabama $1 billion in exchange for exclusive gaming rights.

Senator Daniels called the plan appealing because it would create more revenue for the state. He would like to see the revenue go towards healthcare.

Tickets are sold out for the event, but WHNT News 19 will have the latest information from the breakfast.