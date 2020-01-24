Sardis City Council discusses Sunday alcohol sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARDIS, Ala. - The City of Sardis is encouraging residents to give their input on potential for Sunday alcohol sales. At Monday’s city council meeting, Councilman Brian Carnes brought up the idea after hearing from two businesses on U.S. Highway 431.

WHNT News 19 spoke with the owner of The 1st Super Store, which is one of the business owners who reached out to Carnes. The owner said she feels they are losing money by not selling alcohol on Sunday because surrounding areas do.

The business is undergoing a major renovation and is also adding a turn lane in front of the store. They told WHNT News 19 that it was an unexpected bill that Sunday alcohol sales would help pay for.

The council decided as a whole to hear input from residents before deciding whether or not to put it on the ballot for its normal municipal election in August. Sardis Mayor Russell Amos said they have already gotten several calls both in favor and in opposition of Sunday alcohol sales.

Multiple Sardis residents gave similar responses when asked by WHNT News 19.

“Two miles down the road either way, you can buy on Sunday. That’s the argument on the business side, and I understand the argument. I understand their position, that's why I feel like the best solution is to allow the people to decide what they want,” said Amos.

Amos said Sunday alcohol sales has been a hot button topic for the last year.

He told WHNT News 19 that he expects the council to make a decision to put it on the August ballot within the next couple of meetings. Amos said he is determined to not have a special election regarding the issue because it would be too expensive.