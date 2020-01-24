× Power restored to multiple streets in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: Power has been restored to Owens Cross Roads. However, Huntsville Utilities said crews are still on the scene making repairs.

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – According to Huntsville Utilities, there are approximately ten streets in the Owens Cross Roads area without power.

The outage is due to the wreck Thursday night. HU says the wreck damaged a utility pole and now the pole must be replaced.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews worked through the night to replace the pole and pull the wires so all service can be restored.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to this area. A crew is still on site making line repairs. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 24, 2020