Guntersville police arrest man for soliciting child online

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville police have arrested a man and charged him with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Nickolas Black, 22, of Arab, also was charged with electronic solicitation of a child under 16 and transmitting elicit material to a child over a computer.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said police arrested Black Friday morning and searched his home. Peterson said the charges are related to a single underage victim currently, but there could be more. School employees and resource officers this week tried to identify any students who may have heard from him, Peterson said.

Black was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $250,000 bond.