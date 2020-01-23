TBI issues AMBER Alert for 12-year-old Chattanooga girl

Posted 5:31 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 05:33PM, January 23, 2020

Lucy Lucas (Photos provided by TBI)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Chattanooga.

Authorities need help finding Lucy Lucas. TBI said Lucy was last seen at her home in Chattanooga, and they believe Lucy could possibly be in the Nashville area.

Authorities said Lucy weighs 120 pounds, is 4’8″ tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Lucy or where she could be, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

