TBI issues AMBER Alert for 12-year-old Chattanooga girl

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Chattanooga.

Authorities need help finding Lucy Lucas. TBI said Lucy was last seen at her home in Chattanooga, and they believe Lucy could possibly be in the Nashville area.

🚨 AMBER ALERT 🚨 We need your help to find 12 y/o Lucy Lucas, missing from Chattanooga. She could possibly be in the Nashville area. Take a look at this photo. If you know where Lucy Lucas is, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. And please RT. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/4n4r4qeTuT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 23, 2020

Authorities said Lucy weighs 120 pounds, is 4’8″ tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Lucy or where she could be, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.