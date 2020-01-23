New VBC rooftop bar plans to open in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This week has been terrible for anyone stuck outside. But city leaders in Huntsville are looking ahead to some warmer evenings for people to go downtown. Thursday evening, city leaders approved the latest steps on two construction projects happening near the Von Braun Center.

"We're excited to be opening at the beginning of March, early March," Von Braun Center marketing director Samantha Nielsen said.

The new Mars Music Hall has now welcomed thousands of people at its first few concerts since opening this month.

"In just a few weeks, we'll look to hire between 75 and 100 employees. So, we're right there," Nielsen said.

Workers with Bailey Harris construction are now finishing the job on the new rooftop bar known as 'Rhythm on Monroe'.

"Opening in the spring is going to allow us to enjoy that outdoor atmosphere than if we'd have opened in January," Nielsen said.

On Thursday evening, city leaders approved $63,478 to cover the remaining costs.

"We're still within the original budget," Nielsen said.

City leaders also said 'Yes' to a re-survey, drawing the outline for what promises to be the new Autograph by Marriott hotel across from the VBC.

"What was approved was the re-subdividing of the current parking garage, which will be demoed later this year as the Autograph rises out of the ground," Huntsville urban and economic development director Shane Davis said.

The new Hampton Inn and Suites is already under construction. The city plans to add more parking between the two hotels for people to use. Shane Davis says leaders with the Marriott are finalizing their design plans for the new Autograph hotel.

The city will next look to draft a sale agreement for the property, which could happen this spring.