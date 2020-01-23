Meridianville Middle School students return to class after bomb threat evacuation

Posted 2:42 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 02:57PM, January 23, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Meridianville Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat. It will not impact the release of students this afternoon.

A Madison County Schools spokesperson confirmed a student made a bomb threat. Administration evacuated everyone to a nearby church.

Multiple Madison County deputies responded to the scene.

Students missed around 30 minutes of class and have since returned to the building.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter, there is no word if any arrests or charges will be made.

