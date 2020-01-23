× Meridianville Middle School students return to class after bomb threat evacuation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Meridianville Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat. It will not impact the release of students this afternoon.

A Madison County Schools spokesperson confirmed a student made a bomb threat. Administration evacuated everyone to a nearby church.

Multiple Madison County deputies responded to the scene.

deemed safe, students were allowed back into the building. A juvenile has been transported to CID for routine questioning. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 23, 2020

Students missed around 30 minutes of class and have since returned to the building.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter, there is no word if any arrests or charges will be made.