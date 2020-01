× Madison man charged with trying to solicit child for sex

DECATUR, Ala. – A Madison man was arrested Wednesday after police said he traveled to Decatur to try and have sex with a child.

Sean Julian Tharpe, 31, was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Tharpe was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $90,000 bond.