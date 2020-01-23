× Marshall County man charged with seven counts of assault after police confrontation

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Police say a man who resisted their attempts to arrest him Monday had to be Tased three times and pepper-sprayed twice as they tried to get him under control.

The Fort Payne Police Department said Thursday that Cesar Maldonado Jr., 25, of Horton, was arrested on multiple charges after the incident Monday.

Maldonado and two other men were trespassing at a property on South Godfrey Avenue Monday, police said. Officers arrived and said they were getting information from the men, but Maldonado would not give them any information about who he was. They said Maldonado also appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

Maldonado made movements as if he were trying to hide something and kept reaching under the seat of the car, police said, and struggled with officers as they pulled him out of the vehicle. Other officers arrived to help get handcuffs on Maldonado, but they said he kept resisting them, including straightening and locking his legs so they couldn’t close the door of the patrol vehicle officers put him in.

After getting him to the police department, officers said they discovered Maldonado had warrants for third-degree escape in Marshall County, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment in Albertville, and resisting arrest in Blountsville.

Medics checked out Maldonado at the city jail and said he was fine after being Tased and pepper sprayed multiple times. The next day, police said Maldonado admitted he had taken drugs before the encounter with police.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Fort Payne police charged Maldonado with seven counts of second-degree assault, two counts of resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on bonds totaling $517,500.