Arab restaurant hosts benefit event for Brindlee Mountain Primary School teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - The love just keeps coming for teachers and staff at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

Businesses from across the county and people from across the country have been raising money to restock the classrooms.

The Town and Country Restaurant in Arab hosted an event Thursday night from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. where 10% of all of the sales will go to Brindlee Mountain Primary School teachers.

The school was hit and extremely damaged by an EF2 tornado on January 11, 2020.

The more than 120 mile per hour winds destroyed the cafeteria and numerous classrooms. When WHNT News 19 toured the aftermath, bricks that were once walls were in piles and school supplies and decor were scattered near the cafeteria.

“I have a daughter and a son in law that both teach school, and I know how tough it is on them. A lot of times the teachers have to, you know, pay out of their pockets, and I’m sure they lost a lot in that, and I’m sure they could use a lot of new stuff anyways and so, I just wanted to help,” said Tina Sampson, Town and Country Restaurant owner.