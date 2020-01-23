2 Madison County men indicted on murder charges for 17-year-old girl’s death

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County grand jury has indicted two men charged with the murder of 17-year-old Rose Ellen Jones.

Eugene Defredrick Collyear, 56, and Chandler Demetrius Herring, 19, have each been indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury.

Jones was first reported missing from Toney on August 6, 2017. Ten days later, the Madison County Sheriff’s recovered her body from the Tennessee River. Investigators were able to help identify Jones thanks to the community’s help.

Authorities arrested Collyear and Herring five months later, on January 11, 2018. Collyear remains in the Madison County Jail on a $52,500 bond. According to court records, Herring is out on bond. The sheriff’s office declined to provide a picture of Herring based on his age.

Both men are scheduled for arraignments on March 18, 2020, in Judge Claude Hundley’s courtroom, with trials set for April 20, 2020.