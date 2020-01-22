× Third arrest made in Marshall County bestiality case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have charged a third person in connection with a bestiality case.

Frederick Steve Cookston, 62, of Albertville, was booked into the Marshall County Jail around 4:30 p.m. on charges of sodomy and bestiality.

On Friday, authorities arrested two other people. Van Christopher Havis, 53, of Guntersville, and Holly Renae Debord, 36, of Albertville, also are charged in the case. The investigation started after a disturbing video with a victim that was being circulated in the community was shared with police.

Cookston’s bond was set at $250,000. Debord’s bond also is set at $250,000.

Havis is being held without bond.