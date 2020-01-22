× The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering is accepting applications

(WHNT) – The Alabama School of Technology and Engineering(ASCTE) announced, in a press release, that they are now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

The new school will be the state’s third public, tuition-free magnet school, joining the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham and the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile.

ASCTE is the new state magnet high school, created by the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in April 2018.

ASCTE is seeking students from every school system in Alabama, according to the release.

“Our school will serve grades 9-12 and offer internships, co-op opportunities, and field experience with industries and governmental agencies in Huntsville that relate to cyber and engineering. We already have industries and government agencies eager to support the students who will be coming to our school,” said Matt Massey, ASCTE President.

The school will open in an interim facility at Oakwood University on August 5, 2020. The school anticipates a first-year enrollment of about 100 students and growing to 350 when the permanent facility will open in August 2022.

Click here to apply or visit ASCTE on Facebook(@ASCTEAlabama).