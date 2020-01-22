× Sheriff: Mother and her 2 children found dead in Talladega County home

MUNFORD, Ala. (AP) — A mother and her two children have been found dead in a home in Alabama, according to a sheriff.

The three people were found dead Tuesday in Munford, news outlets reported. Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore told WBMA-TV the victims are a mother and her two kids.

Investigators were actively looking into the deaths, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

It says the identities of the victims and their causes of death will be released at a later time.