Mark your calendar! Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes happening Feb. 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Inspiration is just around the corner at Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes. This year’s event, presented by Bank Independent, will be held Saturday, February 1. Once again, five local homeowners and art enthusiasts will open their homes to the public to inspire visitors to start or grow their own collection of art, with a sixth home featured at an exclusive Preview Party on Thursday, January 30th.

The Art Tour Preview Party, presented by Bridgeworth, LLC, is an exclusive fundraising event featuring a sixth home not on the public tour. The Preview Party will be hosted on Thursday, January 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Twickenham home of Bonnie and Steve Hettinger. This special social event will feature heavy hors d`oeuvres and drinks as attendees mingle with fellow art enthusiasts and explore the Hettinger`s eclectic collection of local and regional art.

Tickets for the exclusive event are $100, in advance only, and include a ticket to the public art tour on Saturday, February 1st. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, January 24th. This event serves as a fundraiser to support Arts Huntsville`s ongoing arts and cultural programs throughout the year, including year-round promotions of area arts events, and Arts Huntsville`s free community events like the Spring into Summer Activities Fair and Monte Sano Art Festival.

Art Tour of Homes

The Art Tour of Homes will be held Saturday, February 1st from 10:00am-3:00pm. Tickets are $20, available in advance online.

The homes featured this year include: the Downtown home of Jan and Blake Dorning; the South Huntsville home of Nancy and David Hanning; the Downtown home of Leslie and Drew Lockhart; the Monte Sano home of Shelia and Jeff Scott; and the Downtown home of Allen and Tom Young.

Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes showcases how art is part of living spaces, giving tour-goers greater understanding of how anyone – on any budget – can use art to enhance their environment. This event serves as an opportunity to learn about the Huntsville area`s thriving and growing arts community. Tour attendees will be provided with a guide to local galleries and visual art venues.

Special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Pic-A-Frame, Valley MLS, Salon Ka-Terra, and Harrison Brothers Hardware.

More information about the Art Tour of Homes may be found by calling (256) 519-2787.