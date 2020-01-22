× Man who officials say brought a gun in Jackson County Courthouse is missing, sheriff says

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The man who brought a gun into the Jackson County Courthouse is missing, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that Fred Swearengin is missing.

The sheriff’s office says they found his truck on January 21st at the management area at the community of Hytop.

His family reported him missing about 3 weeks ago when they checked his house and he wasn’t found. After the family filed the report, the search started for Swearengin and his truck.

Deputies say that a hunter spotted the truck sitting by a green field on the management area, but thought someone was hunting and left.

The sheriff’s office says the found ammo for various types of guns, guns, survival gear, knives, swords,

They did the first search with 5 deputies, then brought helicopter in and searched by air until it got dark. They start again at 10:00 a.m. with rescue squad searching and helicopters.

They will look until he is found or the sun goes down. Officials said on Saturday they will have more resources to search.

Authorities say that if he should be considered dangerous.