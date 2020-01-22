Madison County authorities searching for restaurant burglar

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are looking for a man who broke into a Meridianville restaurant over the weekend.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released photos Wednesday of a man who they said broke into the Jack’s on Highway 431 Sunday.

The man took items from the restaurant and also caused extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who recognizes the man in hte surveillance photos is asked to contact Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.