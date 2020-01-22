Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating 200 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — There's a lot to celebrate inside the sheriff's office in the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Sheriff Rick Singleton put together "A Photo History of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office," a book to commemorate the office's bicentennial.

People visiting the sheriff's office in January may have noticed some changes for the milestone. "For this month, as everybody can see, some of the deputies out wearing jeans and a cowboy hat with their uniform shirt; that's just something that we wanted to do as kind of a throwback," said Chief Deputy Richard Richey. He said the deputies enjoy the change in the uniform policy and they've gotten plenty of compliments as well.

In the book, you can see how the uniforms have changed over time, as well as how the office has grown throughout the years. "In the 1900s, back then it might've just been the sheriff and one or two deputies covering the whole county," said Deputy Chief Richey.

January 24 marks the actual anniversary. A dedication ceremony for a fallen deputies memorial will take place that afternoon honoring three brave men who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony will take place on the 5th floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at Memorial Grove on East Mobile Street. An open house of the sheriff's office is planned to follow the ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m.

Copies of "A Photo History of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office" can be purchased at the sheriff's office for $20—only cash is accepted. For any questions, contact the sheriff's office at (256) 760-5757.