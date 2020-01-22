× Jackson County Schools volunteer coach charged with child porn possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A substitute teacher and volunteer coach was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said the person arrested was a substitute teacher and volunteer coach. All background clearance and substitute licensing procedures for the teacher were followed, Dukes said.

The teacher’s name was not released, and Dukes did not say where the person worked. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the arrest was the result of an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigation.

The person charged has been banned from all Jackson County Schools property, Dukes said.