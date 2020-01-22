× Harlem Globetrotters in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Harlem Globetrotters are hitting up Huntsville on their Pushing the Limits tour.

The team will have a show at the Von Braun Center on Sunday, January 26 at 3pm.

Scooter Christensen visited with WHNT News 19 this prior to the show. He gave us a preview of some of the tricks and entertainment that can be expected at the VBC.

Christensen says there are new and exciting elements in this show. He highlighted one segment of tricks where the team will form a circle at half court, the lights will go out, and everything will glow, from the ball to their wristbands and headbands.

Watch the full interview with Ashtyn Hiron and Scotter Christensen above.