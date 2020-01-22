Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl

(Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

PELHAM, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Pelham police have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Amberly Nicole Flores.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the Green Park South mobile home community in Pelham.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’1″ tall and weighing 115 pounds. Amberly was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement office or Pelham Police at (205)620-6550.

