Continuing the family tradition of excellence – Haley Roberts wins $319 for her classroom at Bridgeport Elementary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Teaching is a family thing for this Jackson County educator.

Haley Roberts teaches 4th grade at Bridgeport Elementary in Jackson County.

Her fellow staff members say she's wonderful and cares about her class.

"If you ask anyone in this school about Ms. Roberts she is just the all-around best teacher," said Principal Emily Waldrop.

The Principal says Ms. Roberts shows her care for her students daily.

"She’s wonderful. She’s caring. She cares about her students and her parents," said Waldrop.

Principal Waldrop says Ms. Roberts has spent her own money on the students.

"She uses flexible seating for the students to be more actively engaged. She has also used her own money for students to provide for them," said Waldrop.

Ms. Roberts was excited to win $319 for her classroom.

Ms. Roberts says there are five things she wants her students to do.

Pay attention daily

Set goals for yourselves

Achieve those goals

Be successful learners

Go do great things

Her 4th graders are doing just that.

Roberts says that teaching runs in her family.

"Both of my parents are educators," said Ms. Roberts.

If the Roberts name sound familiar there's a reason, her father is Gene Roberts! We met Mr. Roberts while awarding deserving teachers $319 at Section High School.

Ms. Roberts explained why she chose to follow in her parents' footsteps.

"I saw the difference they made in their student's lives and I wanted to do the same for mine," said Roberts.

