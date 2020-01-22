× Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free food if Super Bowl goes into overtime

(CNN) – Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.

The chicken wings chain is betting with fans that this year’s super bowl will not go into overtime.

If it does, the chain says it will give free wings to everyone in the US and Canada on February 17 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, Las Vegas Sports Betters believe there’s a 10% chance that the game will go into overtime.

“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back,” said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “More football AND free wings? Now that’s something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!”

🚨 FREE WINGS AGAIN! 🚨 If San Francisco/Kansas City goes to overtime, everyone in America gets free wings. Details here: https://t.co/NjET0E2Yj1 pic.twitter.com/Agqkm9IQyD — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 21, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2nd.