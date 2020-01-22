× AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee infant

LEBANON, Tenn. – Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday afternoon for an infant believed to have been taken by his mother.

Raymond Lyons Jr. is 4 months old and authorities said they believe his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, kidnapped him Wednesday morning from Lebanon, Tenn., which is about 30 miles east of Nashville.

Lyons is 18 inches long and 17 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper in the front.

Barksdale is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Lebanon police have warrants for kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with Lyons’s disappearance.

Anyone who has seen either one of them is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.