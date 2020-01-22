AAMU Women’s Basketball looking to ride momentum into Saturday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M Women's Basketball team is on fire right now, and they hope to stay that way. Since dropping two straight to open SWAC play, the Lady Bulldogs are winners of three in a row.

This Saturday, they will hit the road and face Alcorn State, hoping to take some of that momentum into their matchup against the Braves.

You know I think in the way we've been winning too that I think it could give our young ladies some confidence to keep it going and to buy in to what we're talking about," said head coach Margaret Richards. "I always believe that they had that in them so to see that translate on the court I'm extremely happy for our team and I just want us to keep it going and to keep playing together as a unit and I think great things can happen for us.

Tip-off between Alabama A&M and Alcorn State is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 p.m.