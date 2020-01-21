UAH Hockey eyeing second win of the season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Hockey team continues to search for their second win of the season and they got close this past Saturday. The Chargers took on Alaska Anchorage in a two-game series tying the Seawolves in regulation of the second game and picking up a point, but falling in the 3-on-3 overtime period.

Head Coach Mike Corbett wants his team to stay hungry and fight until the end.

"We have to really battle because our schedule coming down the stretch we have Michigan Tech, Bowling Green, we have the top four teams in the league," said Corbett. "We're gonna show what we're made of, we're gonna show the character of our kids if they're willing to compete the rest of the way."

UP NEXT: The Chargers will host Michigan Tech in a two-game series on January 31st, and February 1st. Both games begin at 7:07 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

