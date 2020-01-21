TVA issue causing outages across Madison County

Posted 10:52 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 11:06AM, January 21, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple power outages have been reported across Madison County.

HU said they were aware of the outages and said a TVA issue is to blame.

Huntsville Police said multiple stoplights were out across the city and reminded drivers to treat all dark stoplights as four-way intersections.

By 11:01 a.m., outages were scattered from UAH to Monte Santo State Park, but the largest outages were in Downtown Huntsville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.