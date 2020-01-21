TVA issue causing outages across Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple power outages have been reported across Madison County.
HU said they were aware of the outages and said a TVA issue is to blame.
Huntsville Police said multiple stoplights were out across the city and reminded drivers to treat all dark stoplights as four-way intersections.
By 11:01 a.m., outages were scattered from UAH to Monte Santo State Park, but the largest outages were in Downtown Huntsville.
34.723973 -86.499655