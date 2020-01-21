× TVA issue causing outages across Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple power outages have been reported across Madison County.

HU said they were aware of the outages and said a TVA issue is to blame.

Huntsville Police said multiple stoplights were out across the city and reminded drivers to treat all dark stoplights as four-way intersections.

Huntsville Utilities is aware of multiple power outages impacting customers throughout the service area. Our initial reports are that the cause is related to a TVA issue. As more information becomes available we will pass it along. pic.twitter.com/VhUFIlwSFe — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 21, 2020

By 11:01 a.m., outages were scattered from UAH to Monte Santo State Park, but the largest outages were in Downtown Huntsville.