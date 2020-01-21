Republican Senate candidates drum up voter support at forum in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A majority of the Republican candidates eyeing Senator Doug Jones' U.S. Senate seat were in Huntsville Tuesday night.

Judge Roy Moore, Coach Tommy Tuberville, along with Representative Bradley Byrne and Representative Arnold Mooney were all at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens to make their case to voters.

The event was held by the Republican Women of Huntsville.

Topics ranged from U.S. debt, term limits, trade agreements with China, you name it. However, the field is crowded. Each candidate follows party lines, meaning a runoff could happen after the primary between the top two candidates.

If the primary leads to a runoff, the runoff election would be held on March 31.

The only candidate not in attendance was former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.