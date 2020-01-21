NWS Huntsville: Eighth tornado track discovered from December storms

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed another tornado in their County Warning Area from the December 16th severe weather outbreak in Alabama and Tennessee.
…NWS Damage Survey for 12/16/19 Tornado Event–Update #7…
.Update…One additional tornado from the December 16, 2019 tornado
event was discovered last week in extreme southwestern Lincoln
County, Tennessee. For additional information regarding the other tornadoes
from that event, please refer to past statements.
.Blanche-Ardmore area tornado…
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH
Path length /Statute/: 3.2 Miles
Path width /Maximum/: 50 Yards
Fata
lities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: December 16, 2019
Start time: 5:50 PM CST
Start location: 2 NE Ardmore, Lincoln County, Tennessee
Start Lat/Lon: 35.0106/-86.8261
End date: December 16, 2019
End time: 5:52 PM CST
End location: 4 NE Ardmore, Lincoln County, Tennessee
End Lat/Lon: 35.0176/-86.7714
Survey Summary: A small, weak tornado was found in extreme
southwestern Lincoln County, just northeast of Ardmore. There is a
consistent path of recently-damaged trees, along with a personal
report from a resident in the area. Additional damage could have
occurred and been cleaned up since the 16th, but more eyewitnesses
and residents were unavailable. So therefore the rating is left
only at what could be observed on January 13.
Evidence of a tornado began along Henry Bayless Road northeast of
Ardmore. There are several recently-uprooted trees in a stand of
trees north of Highway 110, and minor, superficial damage to a
single family home along the western side of the road. The
homeowner confirmed the date of the damage. Further east, along
Asa Smith Road, there were a few trees uprooted and a few large
branches snapped. Similar damage continued along You Take It Road
north of the intersection with Piller Road. The path diminishes
near Old Baptist Road with evidence of only a few broken smaller
branches, and no further damage could be found to the east along
Jones Road.
Note: No Local Storm Report will be transmitted for this damage.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 to 85 MPH
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 MPH
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 MPH
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 MPH
EF4…Violent…166 To 200 MPH
EF5…Violent…>200 MPH
Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.
$$
Carcione