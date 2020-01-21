NWS Huntsville: Eighth tornado track discovered from December storms

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed another tornado in their County Warning Area from the December 16th severe weather outbreak in Alabama and Tennessee.

…NWS Damage Survey for 12/16/19 Tornado Event–Update #7…

.Update…One additional tornado from the December 16, 2019 tornado

event was discovered last week in extreme southwestern Lincoln

County, Tennessee. For additional information regarding the other tornadoes

from that event, please refer to past statements.

.Blanche-Ardmore area tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 3.2 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 50 Yards

Fata

lities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: December 16, 2019

Start time: 5:50 PM CST

Start location: 2 NE Ardmore, Lincoln County, Tennessee

Start Lat/Lon: 35.0106/-86.8261

End date: December 16, 2019

End time: 5:52 PM CST

End location: 4 NE Ardmore, Lincoln County, Tennessee

End Lat/Lon: 35.0176/-86.7714

Survey Summary: A small, weak tornado was found in extreme

southwestern Lincoln County, just northeast of Ardmore. There is a

consistent path of recently-damaged trees, along with a personal

report from a resident in the area. Additional damage could have

occurred and been cleaned up since the 16th, but more eyewitnesses

and residents were unavailable. So therefore the rating is left

only at what could be observed on January 13.

Evidence of a tornado began along Henry Bayless Road northeast of

Ardmore. There are several recently-uprooted trees in a stand of

trees north of Highway 110, and minor, superficial damage to a

single family home along the western side of the road. The

homeowner confirmed the date of the damage. Further east, along

Asa Smith Road, there were a few trees uprooted and a few large

branches snapped. Similar damage continued along You Take It Road

north of the intersection with Piller Road. The path diminishes

near Old Baptist Road with evidence of only a few broken smaller

branches, and no further damage could be found to the east along

Jones Road.

Note: No Local Storm Report will be transmitted for this damage.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 MPH

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 MPH

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 MPH

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 MPH

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 MPH

EF5…Violent…>200 MPH

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

