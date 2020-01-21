× Joe Wheeler State Park offering educational events for kids

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Gather the kids and head to Joe Wheeler State Park for an educational experience in nature.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, kids can learn about vertebrae and characteristics that distinguish them as part of ‘Backbone Bonanza‘.

This educational event will be at the Joe Wheeler State Park Lodge from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Monday brings the opportunity for kids to learn about bird beaks as part of ‘Bird Beak Buffett‘. Attendees can learn the special functions of bird beaks including common birds, beak types all with a demonstration involving bird food.

Bird Beak Buffett is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on January 27th at the state park lodge.

