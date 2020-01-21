Huntsville police receive over $67,000 to promote safe neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Police Department received a grant of $67,240 to upgrade technology of the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center to enhance the focus on high-crime areas, violent crime and gang activities.

Huntsville police say the NAMACC will use this technology to accomplish several objectives:

Use advanced analytical software technology to deter, reduce, disperse, or eliminate violent crime and gang networks in identified areas within the City of Huntsville. Use one platform to ingest and compress large sums of data obtained from investigations into manageable, usable intelligence for investigatory leads and arrests. Process collected data using advanced analytics, technology, criminal intelligence, and data sources from license plate readers (LPR’s), case reports, cellular forensics, call detail records (CDR), and structured / unstructured sources for link, chain and correlation analysis. Forensically retrieve, enhance, document, and store video and multimedia evidence related to criminal investigations.

Lt. Michael Johnson with HPD says software is not cheap.

"As we go to data-driven policing and we start explaining more of that to the public moving forward, they'll start to understand that," says Johnson. "But this software is very expensive and to make this crime center effective, we need that software."

He adds that using advanced technology in a unified manner works as a force multiplier for the Huntsville Police Department and partner agencies.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded seven grants totaling more than $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods to help several Alabama communities become safer places to live, work and play.

“Alabamians deserve to grow up in neighborhoods without fearing for their safety or the safety of their children,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am encouraged that these local initiatives developed through this program will make our communities safer, change lives for the better and thwart those who are determined to do evil.”

Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide program that brings together community leaders, law enforcement and judicial officers, elected leaders and others to examine crime issues and work to develop solutions.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.