Unity Breakfast commemorates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Monday the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Delta Theta Lambda Education Foundation of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brought hundreds of people together at the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.

Robert Drake, former president of the Delta Theta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, said, "Dr. King, having been a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, we felt it was only fitting that we do something."

Dr. King was killed more than 50 years ago, but his message is alive in the hearts of many.

Drake said, "A legacy of hope, a legacy of love, of understanding and just brotherly love."

Unlike many of the world's heroes, Dr. King didn't have superpowers, but his powerful words along with his actions make him a champion to many. Even those too young to have known him.

Hannah Stanley is an eighth-grader at the Randolph School. She said, "You have shown me that there is more power in thought-provoking soul-stirring words than using x-ray vision and physical strength to convince others to change."

Inspiring generations to come, that we can accomplish far more together than we can divided.

"All of us as citizens of America, citizens of the World, and citizens of Christ, that we can all come together and live together as brothers and sisters in peace and harmony," said Drake.

Senator Doug Jones, Mayor Tommy Battle, and Dr. M. Christopher Brown II spoke at Monday's event.

Brown is the 18th president of Kentucky State University and founder of the Atwood Institute on Race, Education, and Democratic Ideal.