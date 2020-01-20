Truck crashes into home in Arab

(Photo courtesy Emili Hartwell)

ARAB, Ala. – Arab police say no one was hurt Monday morning when a truck ran off the road and into a mobile home.

The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at Little Acres mobile home park just off south Main Street.

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston said a woman hit a utility pole and then ran into the home.

The homeowner said he was asleep inside when he felt the crash shake his home. He was not injured and the trailer did not have any serious damage.

The woman’s vehicle was heavily damaged, but Ralston said she was not hurt and refused treatment at the scene.

 

