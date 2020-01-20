Montgomery celebrates MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, many cities across Alabama celebrated the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Montgomery hosted its own parade for the civil rights leader who once called the city home when he was pastor at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

During the parade, elected leaders and school groups marched down Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery to honor King.

“This day is huge for the city of Montgomery because of all the things that the Civil Rights Movement have done for us,” said Madeline Lewis, who attended the parade. “So, it is huge that we can continue to celebrate the kind, the dream, and his legacy.”

For people living in Alabama, MLK Day is shared with confederate general Robert E. Lee. However, not everyone agrees with that.

“Robert E. Lee, he damaged the South, but Martin Luther King, he repaired it with freedom and liberation,” parade attendee Travis Jackson said.

The celebration brought people from across Alabama to the capital city.