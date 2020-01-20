‘Marshall Mobility’ non-emergency transport helps hundreds in Marshall County

Posted 6:36 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:37PM, January 20, 2020
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - The Marshall Medical Center showed off its new non-emergency transport service called Marshall Mobility on Monday afternoon.

They started the service in the summer of 2019 after seeing a big need in the community.

The service helps wheelchair-bound patients or those who are ambulatory, but still need a way to get around to various places, such as doctor’s appointments or the grocery store, but maybe can't drive or don't have a ride.

Paramedics help around 200 people each month for a fee.

It costs about $60 for in-county transport and a bit higher for out-of-county travel.

“Some citizens are mobile and they're not able to drive, then we're able to do that for them. Some families aren't able, a lot of them work full times jobs, and it's more cost-efficient for them to help their family make it to the doctor using the transport service than taking a full day off work," said paramedic Nick Guttery.

If you or a loved one would like to use this service, call the non-emergency transport number at 256-571-8847.

