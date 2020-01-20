Elderly more susceptible to illnesses in cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The sudden frigid weather shocked a lot of people, but some are more susceptible to health risks than others when temperatures quickly drop.

Dr. Sudheer Kantharajpur, the co-director of Huntsville Hospital's Hospitalist program says it can be dangerous for certain groups of people. "Kids, children, and also the elderly are the most vulnerable," he says.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS) says older adults can lose body heat faster than when they were young, and changes that come with aging can make it harder to be aware of getting dangerously cold.

"Elderly -- their metabolism is really low and humidity is low, especially in this cold weather," says Kantharajpur, making the ability to get sick much easier.

Certain illnesses make it difficult for your body to stay warm. Kantharajpur warns of elderly people with heart disease and lung problems. USDHHS adds thyroid problems, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and arthritis to the list of illnesses.

If you're prone to getting sick from extreme cold temperatures, there are precautions you can take.

The USDHHS says a heavy wind can lower your body temperature. Check the weather forecast for windy and cold days. On those days, try to stay inside or in a warm place. If you have to go out, wear warm clothes, and don't stay out in the cold and wind for a long time.

Here are some other tips:

Dress for the weather if you have to go out on chilly, cold, or damp days.

Wear loose layers of clothing. The air between the layers helps to keep you warm.

Put on a hat and scarf. You lose a lot of body heat when your head and neck are uncovered.

Wear a waterproof coat or jacket if it's snowy.

Change your clothes right away if they get damp or wet.

Just like when temperatures are dangerously hot, it's important to check on elderly neighbors and family members when it gets extremely cold.