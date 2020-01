HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at Serenity Apartments Monday.

Crews were called to a kitchen fire at 2020 Golf Road off South Memorial Parkway around 7:35 a.m. Fire crews say smoke was seeping out of the building when they arrived.

The fire was quickly contained and is out, according to HFR.

Fire officials ay 5 adults and 1 child were displaced and that 6 total units received water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.