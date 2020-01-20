Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from a work-release on Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, left from his assigned job location in Tuscumbia at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Armstead is 6 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Authorities said Armstead was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black toboggan.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Armstead, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.