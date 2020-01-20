Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Colbert County

Posted 6:21 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:41PM, January 20, 2020

Xavier Lamont Armstead (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from a work-release on Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said  Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, left from his assigned job location in Tuscumbia at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Armstead is 6 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Authorities said Armstead was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black toboggan.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Armstead, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.