Sheriff says move to county courthouse promotes interdepartmental efficiency

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said one of the most fulfilling moments of 2019 was relocating his administrative offices back into the county courthouse.

He said the accessibility allows for greater efficiency within the sheriff's office.

"That was something I felt like needed to happen for me personally," said Turner. "Be back in the courthouse where you are not only around the people of Madison County, where you're seeing people on a daily basis."

The Madison County Courthouse houses the judges presiding over the cases the sheriff's office deals with and the civil division as well.

"On top of that you have the county commission on the seventh floor," added Turner. "When you have to deal with personnel, you have to deal with the county attorney. There's different things I have to do, for my job. I thought it made sense for my office to be up there."

Turner said the sheriff's office and commission's relationship was strengthened by the change.

"We're all on the same page, every commissioner, the chairman, we all know what we need with the office. Money's always an object," said Turner.

In 2020, the office is working to expand its force and community impact. Turner said he knows it takes money to put in the budget for expanding the office's reach, and he's working several angles to make it happen.

"There's opportunities out there for the office to apply for grants, the cop grants that are out there," he added.

The sheriff said the partnership the sheriff's office has with the drug enforcement agency has already proven to expand abilities.

And he's looking forward to what's to come in the new year.

Sheriff Turner said he's working to get more School Resources Officers in the county schools this year.

Turner said he follows what happens in sheriff's offices around the region and a lot of outside occurrences are used as learning experiences for Madison County deputies.