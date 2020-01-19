Senator Doug Jones to speak at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – U.S. Senator Doug Jones will speak at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast on Monday, according to a news release.

The release said the breakfast is hosted by the Delta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and will be from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Von Braun Center.

Other speakers at the event include the following: Kentucky State University President Dr. Christopher Brown, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, County Commissioner JesHenry Malone, Lawson State Community College VP Dr. Bruce Crawford, Whitesburg Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Daryl Craft, Foundation Board Chair Wilbert Brown, Chapter President Ron Childress, and Chapter VP Henry Dickerson.

The event is sold out and no tickets are available.