National Weather Service holding FREE storm spotter training in Lawrence County Thursday

Posted 11:47 am, January 19, 2020, by

MOULTON, Ala. – If you want to be an official SKYWARN storm spotter, the National Weather Service is hosting the first of several spring classes.

The first class will be held Thursday, January 23 at the Lawrence County Emergency Operations Center in Moulton. The class starts at 6 p.m.

Those who attend the classes will learn:

  • Basics of thunderstorm development
  • Fundamentals of storm structure
  • Identifying potential severe weather features
  • Information to report
  • How to report information
  • Basic severe weather safety

Classes are free, typically last two hours, and are open to all ages.

More classes will be held across the valley throughout the spring season. Be sure to check here for the latest information on times, dates, and locations, because they are subject to change.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.