Morgan County Sheriff’s Office receives anonymous donation of life-saving devices

Posted 9:47 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 10:03PM, January 19, 2020

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office recently recieved life-saving devices thanks to an anonymous donor.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said an anonymous Morgan County business donated $2,800 to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Volunteers for tactical tourniquets.

The sheriff’s office said because of the donations each deputy will now have one of these life-saving devices on their duty belt.

The windlass tourniquets can be applied quickly with one hand, with minimal training, and with maximum success, the post said. The tourniquets are designed for stopping or slowing blood loss from large wounds.

The sheriff’s office said the devices weigh 2.9 ounces each and can be applied with one hand.

In the post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office thanked the sheriff’s volunteers, area residents, and businesses.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.