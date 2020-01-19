× Huntsville Police investigating after shots fired into apartment Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say multiple shots were fired into an apartment where a mother and her children lived.

According to HPD spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson, police responded to The Park at Redstone on Ashland Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police recovered four bullets, stating they entered the apartment through a back glass door and hit the wall.

Police stated surveillance footage shows a black SUV dropping three shooters off near the victim’s apartment and showed the shooters running toward the apartment, later firing the shots.

The incident is still under investigation.