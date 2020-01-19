Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office releases 2019 statistics

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released its yearly statistics for 2019 on Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the numbers reflect the miles driven on the roads, amount of various narcotics seized, warrants served, calls answered, and other important data.
The news release said compiling the data helps the sheriff’s office make adjustments to better serve the people of Dekalb County in 2020 and improve overall efficiency. The sheriff’s office said they release the data to the public in order to maintain transparency.
Compared to 2017, deputies and narcotics agents seized 500 percent more methamphetamine (15,368 grams in 2019 compared to 2563 grams in 2017) and 40 percent more total arrests were made, according to the news release.
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement to WHNT News 19:
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in. We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020. We’re very proud to get such a large amount of Methamphetamine off our streets. Meth has plagued our county for over a decade now. The drug trade is fueled by stolen goods. Tackling it head-on will directly help make our county a better and safer place to live.”
The following are the statistics for 2019:
- Total Miles Driven: 611,356
- Number of Calls Answered: 7,123
- Number of Reports Taken: 3,952
- Civil Papers Served: 2,341
- Civil Papers Attempted to Serve: 3,198
- Subpoenas served: 1,685
- Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866
- Warrants served: 1,846
- Warrants attempted to serve: 1,363
- Warrantless Arrest: 1,473
- Number of Assist: 2,761
- Number of Search Warrants/Consent: 99
- 911 Hang-ups Answered: 1,167
- Alarm Calls Answered: 1,561
- Cases Closed: 606
- Sex Offender Checks: 360
- Drug Cases: 634
Narcotics & Interdiction Unit:
- Methamphetamine Seized: 15,368 grams
- Marijuana Seized: 3,833 grams
- Spice Seized: 180 grams
- Pills: 1,193
- Heroin: 30 grams
- Cocaine: 203 grams
- Cash Seized: $36,454.00
- Cars Seized: 12