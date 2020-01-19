Be Sure To Protect 4 “P”s from Cold This Week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some serious cold is on the way over the next few days.

With the weather getting this cold, it’s time to start thinking about cold weather safety. Around here, that means to protect the 4 “P”s.

People: Check on your friends, family, and neighbors. If you know anyone who doesn’t have access to central heating or another way to keep warm, make sure they have a way to stay warm Tuesday. The elderly are particularly susceptible to extreme cold. Pets: Time to bring them inside, or at the very least they need a warm, dry shelter. With temps dropping into the teens, that probably won’t be anywhere outdoors. Plants: Bring those sensitive plants on your front porch inside (if you haven’t already). Pipes: If you’ve got pipes exposed to the outdoors, you need to wrap them up. Even newspaper can make a difference, but it might be worth a trip to the hardware store to find something specifically made to insulate your pipes. You should also leave your faucet running with a light stream of water to prevent your pipes from freezing.

